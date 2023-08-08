IG Koome: Azimio Hired Dead Bodies During Protests

The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has alleged that the Azimio la Umoja politicians hired dead bodies from morgues during the anti-government protests last month.

Speaking on Tuesday August 8, the Police IG claimed that the opposition politicians wanted to taint the image of the National Police Service (NPS).

“It is so unfortunate that some senior members of the society go to the mortuary hiring dead bodies, calling the media and telling them that these people were killed by the police. How low can some of our leaders sink?’ Koome posed.

The police IG however reiterated that the police would protect the lives and property of Kenyans and make sure the country is safe.

“We have a responsibility to make sure this country is secure and that is a mandate we are going to execute without fear of favor. The propaganda out there will not discourage us, they can continue threatening us that they will go to ICC,” Koome stated.

He added,” That has no implications at all in terms of our commitment. We have a duty to serve our country. We cannot allow what is happening in the neighboring countries to happen here. We have no spare country.”

This is the first time IG Koome has spoken about the anti-government protests since they happened in July.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has been claimed that the police have shot dead at least fifty people since the opposition began nationwide protests in March.

President William Ruto on the on the hand has been asking the opposition to apologize to Kenyans over the demos.

“It is dishonest for the opposition to pretend to be concerned about the well-being of the people yet they led demonstrations that led to loss of lives and destruction of property,” said Ruto earlier this month.

