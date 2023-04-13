Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

I’ll lead demos in Central – Mwangi wa Iria tells Raila

By

Published

Muranga Governor Mwangi Wa Iria
Muranga Governor Mwangi Wa Iria

Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has vowed to lead demonstrations in Central Kenya, defying claims that the region did not participate in protests.

Speaking at a multi-sectorial leaders meeting at Ufungamano Hall on Thursday, Wa Iria dismissed the notion that Central Kenya was not involved in demonstrations and stated that they were simply studying the situation first. “Our demos are coming and I will personally lead it over the cost of coffee, tea and other food commodities,” he declared.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni supported Wa Iria’s stance and called on Central leaders to join in the demonstrations. He accused Central Kenya of holding back in participating in protests, claiming that they were the ones preventing progress and keeping Deputy President William Ruto out of State House.

Raila Odinga, leader of the Azimio La Umoja movement, had a meeting with Mwangi Wa Iria at his Karen home on Wednesday.

This meeting comes as Raila announced a return to public engagement campaigns after a two-week lull, and seeks to establish a strategic partnership with Wa Iria to consolidate his support in the Mt. Kenya region ahead of upcoming parliamentary talks.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019