I’ll lead demos in Central – Mwangi wa Iria tells Raila

Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has vowed to lead demonstrations in Central Kenya, defying claims that the region did not participate in protests.

Speaking at a multi-sectorial leaders meeting at Ufungamano Hall on Thursday, Wa Iria dismissed the notion that Central Kenya was not involved in demonstrations and stated that they were simply studying the situation first. “Our demos are coming and I will personally lead it over the cost of coffee, tea and other food commodities,” he declared.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni supported Wa Iria’s stance and called on Central leaders to join in the demonstrations. He accused Central Kenya of holding back in participating in protests, claiming that they were the ones preventing progress and keeping Deputy President William Ruto out of State House.

Raila Odinga, leader of the Azimio La Umoja movement, had a meeting with Mwangi Wa Iria at his Karen home on Wednesday.

This meeting comes as Raila announced a return to public engagement campaigns after a two-week lull, and seeks to establish a strategic partnership with Wa Iria to consolidate his support in the Mt. Kenya region ahead of upcoming parliamentary talks.