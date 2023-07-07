I’m In ODM To Stay Ojienda Tells Off Ledama

Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda has insisted that he is still a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) despite supporting the Kenya Kwanza government.

Ojienda in a statement on Friday July 7 stated that he will remain a member of the Orange party until further notice.

The ODM senator vowed to continue working with President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua adding that the two leaders together with Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi were once ODM members.

“I remain and will continue to be a member of ODM, until further notice. And I continue to work with H. E William Ruto, who was also a member of ODM. And H.E Rigathi Gachagua, also a former member of ODM. And H.E Musalia Mudavadi, formerly a member of ODM,” Ojienda said.

The Kisumu Senator was responding to Narok Senator Ledama Olekina who chided him for identifying himself as a member of ODM, yet he was with Kenya Kwanza.

“Huyu @ProfOjiendaTom alienda Zamani, can’t convince him and imagine he still introduces himself as ODM …Shida tupu,” the Narok senator said.

This comes after President Ruto met a section of ODM MPs from Luo Nyanza including Senator Ojienda.

Others were; Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Paul Abuor (Rongo) and Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o.

The MPs have also been defying their ODM Party’s key stands on issues among them the Finance Bill 2023 which is now an act. Majority of the lawmakers voted for it even as the ODM party leadership declared opposition towards it.

The ODM Management Committee on July 5 decided to initiate a formal procedure that will result in the MPs’ expulsion from the party in the following weeks.

Also Read: Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda Reveals Intrigues Behind His Visit To State House