I’m Not Interested In 2032 Succession Politics – Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has asked leaders in the ruling Kenya Kwanza to stop talk on 2032 succession saying the Government’s focus is rebuilding the economy and that is the route they should all take.

Speaking on Sunday while attending the interdenominational Church Service and Fundraiser for churches in Mt. Elgon at Kopsiro DCC grounds, Bungoma county, the deputy president said he is committed to fulfill his mandate as deputy president.

“Naona watu wetu wengine wamepotea wanongelelea maneno ya 2032. We are only 1 year in office. The conversation is premature. Mimi niko busy naangalia mambo ya maziwa, kahawa na saa hii elnino. We are focused on the economy. If you want to engage on that debate don’t drag us. I have no time,” said Gachagua.

At the same time, the DP said the reforms in the coffee, tea and dairy sub sector will soon be felt by farmers maintaining that he remains undeterred in his resolve to ensure farmers reap from their efforts.

”On coffee matters, we acknowledge Mt. Elgon and the larger Bungoma County is also a coffee growing area. I am pushing for coffee reforms countrywide and will continue pushing for better rates for all farmers countrywide.I continue to seek direct markets globally.Next year I will be in this region for a coffee conference of all coffee farmers countrywide,” he stated.

“Tea farmers of the region will also see a positive change in the sector. This is part of the mandate given to me by President William Ruto.”

The Deputy President was accompanied by the Speaker of the National assembly Moses Wetangula, Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka, Bungoma Senator David Wakoli, Deputy governor Jennipher Mbatiany, Mt. Elgon MP Fred Kapondi ,Kesses MP Julius Rutto, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Sirisia MP John Waluke, Webuye West MP Daniel Wanyama, Health PS Harry Kimutai among others.

The leaders lauded the efforts being put by the deputy president in making the agricultural sector profitable as well as ridding cartels impeding the growth of the sector.

