I’m waiting for my nickname- Dorcas Gachagua

he Second Lady of Kenya, Dorcas Gachagua, has commented on the recent nickname given to her husband, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, by netizens.

Speaking at a boychild event at the University of Nairobi, she noted that she is yet to find a nickname for herself.

“Nowadays my husband is called Riggy G, I am still waiting for my name,” she said.

Her husband had earlier embraced the nickname ‘Riggy G’ given to him by Ivy Chelimo in a social media post, stating that it was melodious and had made life easier for those who struggle with pronouncing his name.

He also pledged to assist Chelimo financially, which he followed through with.

Nicknaming politicians and public figures is a common trend on social media, often used to humanize and bring them closer to the public. While some embrace the nicknames, others may not be as fond of them.