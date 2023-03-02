Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

I’m waiting for my nickname- Dorcas Gachagua

By

Published

dorcas rigathi

he Second Lady of Kenya, Dorcas Gachagua, has commented on the recent nickname given to her husband, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, by netizens.

Speaking at a boychild event at the University of Nairobi, she noted that she is yet to find a nickname for herself.

“Nowadays my husband is called Riggy G, I am still waiting for my name,” she said.

Her husband had earlier embraced the nickname ‘Riggy G’ given to him by Ivy Chelimo in a social media post, stating that it was melodious and had made life easier for those who struggle with pronouncing his name.

He also pledged to assist Chelimo financially, which he followed through with.

Nicknaming politicians and public figures is a common trend on social media, often used to humanize and bring them closer to the public. While some embrace the nicknames, others may not be as fond of them.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019