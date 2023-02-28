Connect with us

Politics

Immigration department reveals Matiang’i’s departure details amidst DCI investigation

By

Published

20220906 140139
Fred Matiangi

The former Interior Cabinet Secretary of Kenya, Fred Matiang’i, left the country a week before he was summoned to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

In a letter addressed to the DCI, the State Department for Citizen Services revealed that Matiang’i departed from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on a KLM flight to an undisclosed destination on February 19, 2023.

Matiang’i had been summoned to appear before the DCI by detective Michael Sang to assist in investigations related to an undisclosed offense. Sang had directed Matiang’i to appear before him without fail, as he believed that the former Cabinet Secretary was connected to the offense or had information that could assist in the investigations.

However, Matiang’i has indicated that he will not be available for questioning since he was out of the country during the scheduled appearance date. The revelation of his departure details raises questions about his knowledge of the summons and his commitment to cooperate with the investigations.

