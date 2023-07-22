Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) Defends Police Conduct Amid ‘Maandamano’ Protests

The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) has come forward to address the conduct of some police officers during the recent countrywide ‘Maandamano’ protests held this week.

In a statement released on Saturday, IPOA chairperson Anne Makori condemned acts of lawlessness by some members of the public, which led to property damage and injuries to several police officers.

As the protests sparked by various grievances continue, IPOA is investigating reported cases and analyzing events that may have obstructed police from executing their core function of protecting life and property.

The authority has launched an investigation into reported deaths from gunshots, injuries to civilians and police, assaults on journalists, and arrests of civilians during the protests.

By thoroughly analyzing these incidents, IPOA aims to provide a consolidated report containing findings and recommendations to relevant agencies, including the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution and the National Police Service.

This comprehensive report seeks to shed light on any alleged misconduct by the police and ensure accountability for any violations of law and human rights.

Chairperson Anne Makori emphasized that IPOA will remain independent, impartial, fair, and apolitical throughout its investigations.

By adhering to these principles, the authority aims to ensure that its findings are free from any undue influence and uphold public trust in the oversight process.

IPOA’s commitment to impartiality ensures that justice is served for both victims and police officers involved in the incidents under investigation.

The ongoing protests have seen at least nine reported deaths, with incidents in Mlolongo, Kitengela, and Emali in Makueni County.

The loss of lives is a somber reminder of the gravity of the issues that have triggered public demonstrations across the country.

It also underscores the importance of a thorough and unbiased investigation into the actions of all parties involved.