Politics

Inside Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s 2023 Plan to Keep Ruto Government in Check 

By

Published

raila karua photo

raila karua

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has lined up a series of events this year to keep the Kenya Kwanza government in check. 

The opposition camp is set to continue with its public engagements from later this month and will focus on pressuring the Ruto government to lower the cost of living. 

“These people’s dialogues shall continue in the coming days, weeks and months in different parts of the country in pursuit of a nation that cares for its citizens, respects the rule of law and honours the principles of inclusivity in line with our Constitution,” the Raila-led coalition said on December 7. 

Besides the high cost of living, the Azimio camp will also oressure Ruto on issues of constitutional review and appointment of new electoral agency commissioners.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wangdayi while speaking in Kisumu on Saturday December 31 he stated that among the things Azimio will use to keep the Kenya Kwanza administration in check will be resistance to any attempt to unilaterally reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“This is the electoral body whose members President Ruto has presented to Kenyans as heroes. Reform is a must. Any attempt to unilaterally reconstitute the IEBC will be vigorously resisted by patriotic forces,” he said. 

Azimio will be relying on two powerful committees under its control in Parliament (the Public Accounts Committee and the Public Investments Committee) to discover any wrongdoing in government and ensure that every coin in public enterprises is used for the proper purpose.

As part of its strategy to endear itself to the ordinary citizen, Azimio is anticipated to sponsor a number of bills that will enhance government and reduce the cost of living.

Also Read: Looming Showdown in Azimio as Wiper Leaders Demand Raila To Handover the Opposition to Kalonzo

