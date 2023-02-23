Connect with us

Inside Azimio MPs’ Plan to Probe DP Gachagua’s Conduct 

Fpe33VZXsAA99Ub 1677074845

File image of DP Rigathi Gachagua

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has revealed that the Azimio la Umoja coalition is planning to table a motion in Parliament to probe Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s conduct.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview with Radio Citizen Sifuna said that Gachagua’s recent remarks that the government is like a shareholder company are wrong and the government should serve all Kenyans. 

“The other day Gachagua was heard saying that Kenya is a company. We as Azimio have taken a stand that Kenya is for all of us whether you voted for him (Ruto) or Raila Odinga because this is our motherland and we are paying taxes just like anybody else.

“We have set up a motion to discuss his conduct because of his utterances which we see are causing division in the nation to make it seem that there are those who are of more importance than others,” said Sifuna.

DP Gachagua on Sunday in Kericho stated that the Kenya Kwanza government would favor loyalists over those in opposition. 

“Hii serikali ni kampuni na ni ya shares, kuna wenye kampuni wale wako na shares mingi…kuna wale hawana. Nyinyi mliinvest kwa hii kampuni ya Ruto na Gachagua… mliamka mapema,” Gachagua said. 

He clarified the remarks on Thursday in Korogocho Nairobi noting that the government would serve all Kenyans but state appointments would go to those who believe in President William Ruto’s bottom-up agenda.

“Tulisema tukiwa pale Kericho na tunarudia. Kazi ya maendeleo itafanyika kila pahali katika Jamuhuri ya Kenya kwa sababu kila mkenya analipa kodi. Lakini wale wafanyikazi wa kumsaidia rais, atatafuta wale ambao wanakubali na kuamini the bottom up economic transformation agenda kwa sababu ndio wanaelewa agenda yake,” Gachagua clarified.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Responds To Gachagua’s Government Shareholder Claims

