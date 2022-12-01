Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Inside Azimio’s Plan to Create a Powerful State Office for Raila Odinga

By

Published

 

Azimio lawmakers are pushing for the creation of the official opposition leader position a move that could trigger a constitutional amendment to keep the government in check.

According to a local daily, the Azimio MPs are proposing that the holder of the office be given powers, including an annual address to Parliament, leeway to nominate persons to constitutional statutory commissions as well as funding from the Exchequer to ensure constant oversight of government.

The office, which will be funded by the Exchequer, will have all such powers and discretion necessary to solicit and mobilize funding from all such sources, including donor funding, to supplement its budgetary allocations in order to finance its various activities.

The proposal wants the leader of the official opposition to be permitted to identify and appoint “such staff as shall be necessary for the execution of the said office, whose remuneration, benefits, and allowances shall be drawn from the Exchequer subject to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.”

It also seeks to amend Article 260 of the Constitution so that the office of the opposition leader is classified as a “state office.”

“The leader of opposition shall be the candidate nominated by a political party or coalition party or coalition of political parties which secures the second greatest number of votes in any concluded presidential elections and whose political party receives at least 25 percent of all the members of the National Assembly,” the proposal reads in part.

The Kenya Kwanza government will be under pressure from Western countries to facilitate the creation of the office following President William Ruto’s promise during his Chatham House address in the run-up to the polls.

The Head of State had said the current formulation undermines executive accountability and saddled “our democracy with a headless, incoherent and dysfunctional opposition”.

Also Read: Kalonzo Ally Hits Out at Raila Over Plan to Run a Parallel Jamuhuri Day Celebrations

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019