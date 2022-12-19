Inside Azimio’s Plan To Send William Ruto Home in 2027

Azimio la Umoja has embarked on an elaborate succession plan and preparation for the 2027 elections, four months after losing the presidential election to William Ruto.

Raila Odinga is still the preferred candidate to face President Ruto in the 2027 elections, according to a Jubilee politicians close to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The leaders, led by Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe and Jeremiah Kioni, have stated that they will back the former Prime Minister in the election unless he withdraws voluntarily.

” For now, a lot will depend on the party leader, Raila. I can tell you if he decides to run, some of us will support him. If he decides to support somebody else, we will all follow. He is the leader so we will all be looking up to him to provide leadership and the guidance in terms of the next dispensation. ” Murathe said.

Having Raila Odinga at the center of the 2027 race, on the other hand, may ruffle a few feathers in Azimio, with a long list of politicians hoping for Odinga’ s support.

Wiper Party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP leader Eugene Wamalwa, and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya are among those interested in running for president.

“Certainly, there would be more people announcing their plans to run in 2027. The fact that Mr Wamalwa and others want to run does not take away the fact that Raila remains our preferred presidential candidate. ” Jubilee Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni explained.

Odinga, who is currently 77 years old, will be 82 when the country holds its next general election in 2027.

Kalonzo is reportedly eyeing the position of party leader and lobbying for the former Prime Minister to take over as chairman of the Azimio council when retired President Uhuru Kenyatta resigns.

Also Read: Kalonzo Musyoka Opines Why He Will Be President William Ruto’s Biggest Threat Ahead Of 2027