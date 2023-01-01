Inside DP Gachagua’s Task Of Uniting President Ruto With Uhuru Kenyatta

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been tasked with uniting President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Second in Command was given the task by Kikuyu Council of elders during New Year’s Eve prayers at The Ol Kalou Arboretum in Nyandarua County on Saturday, December 31.

“Our aim is to end the bitter rivalry and divisions witnessed in the run-up to, and during the last elections. We task the deputy president to spearhead the reconciliation process,” council chairman Wachira Kiago stated.

The elders stated that the reconciliation process between the two will be prioritized in 2023.

“Uhuru, Ruto and Rigathi are our leaders and they should be at the forefront showing us the way. We cannot develop as a nation if the three leaders do not make peace and that is why we will prioritize this in 2023,” the council announced in a statement.

The rift between Uhuru and Ruto began in 2018 when the former president sought political reconciliation with his then-enemy Raila Odinga.

The handshake between Uhuru and Raila largely resulted in Ruto’s isolation from the administration, as his closest allies lost crucial posts in state appointments.

The conflict between Uhuru and Ruto culminated after the former president endorsed Raila Odinga for presidency.

President Ruto last week took a jibe at his former boss narrating how he humiliated him in months leading to the August 9 general elections.

“Uhuru fought me, frustrated and humiliated me, despite my loyalty to him for many years. He betrayed me by siding with individuals who never supported him, but now, where is he? I am now the President,” Ruto said during a meeting with Nandi leaders at the Eldoret State Lodge.

