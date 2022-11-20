Inside DP Rigathi Gachagua’s Plan to Replace Uhuru as Mt Kenya Kingpin

Deputy President Geoffrey Rigathi Gachagua is the senior-most politician from the mount Kenya region as he holds the second most powerful office in the land.

His recent remarks on how he rallied Kenya Kwanza MPs from his backyard to vote for Kanini Kega in his bid to represent Kenya at the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) is seen as a scheme to stamp his authority in the Mt Kenya region.

While speaking on Friday, November 18 the second in command asked Azimio allied politicians from the region to join his camp vowing to unite the region.

“We will unite our region, Mount Kenya, so that we speak with one voice,” he said.

In another public address, DP Gachagua urged the Mount Kenya Foundation, which supported Azimio leader Raila Odinga, to support the Kenya Kwanza administration.

If he persuades the region to support him as their future leader, it will be the first time the region has a political kingpin with only approximately five years of political experience as a one-term MP for Mathira constituency.

According to Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, Gachagua has sacrificed a lot for the Mt region and hence should be their spokesperson.

“Yes, he is our kingpin. Gachagua oversaw a successful Kenya Kwanza campaign and delivered a clear win for all seats. He has protected the interest of the Mountain painfully,” Wamuchomba says.

Although Kenya Kwanza leaders in the region regard Gachagua as the region’s kingpin, former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies believe the baton has not yet been passed on, despite him being the country’s second in command.

“There is a leadership lacuna and that is what Gachagua has established. The former President is much more engaged in other interventions outside the country. Therefore, this creates a little confusion in the region. From the hierarchy point of view, Gachagua is now the senior-most leader—which earns him respect that he deserves,” former Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said on Saturday.

