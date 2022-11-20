Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Inside DP Rigathi Gachagua’s Plan to Replace Uhuru as Mt Kenya Kingpin

By

Published

a61e12c1fa9a4d56a37df2d4540f49af

Uhuru and Gachagua

Deputy President Geoffrey Rigathi Gachagua is the senior-most politician from the mount Kenya region as he holds the second most powerful office in the land.

His recent remarks on how he rallied Kenya Kwanza MPs from his backyard to vote for Kanini Kega in his bid to represent Kenya at the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) is seen as a scheme to stamp his authority in the Mt Kenya region.

While speaking on Friday, November 18 the second in command asked Azimio allied politicians from the region to join his camp vowing to unite the region.

“We will unite our region, Mount Kenya, so that we speak with one voice,” he said.

In another public address, DP Gachagua urged the Mount Kenya Foundation, which supported Azimio leader Raila Odinga, to support the Kenya Kwanza administration.

If he persuades the region to support him as their future leader, it will be the first time the region has a political kingpin with only approximately five years of political experience as a one-term MP for Mathira constituency.

According to Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, Gachagua has sacrificed a lot for the Mt region and hence should be their spokesperson.

“Yes, he is our kingpin. Gachagua oversaw a successful Kenya Kwanza campaign and delivered a clear win for all seats. He has protected the interest of the Mountain painfully,” Wamuchomba says.

Although Kenya Kwanza leaders in the region regard Gachagua as the region’s kingpin, former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies believe the baton has not yet been passed on, despite him being the country’s second in command.

“There is a leadership lacuna and that is what Gachagua has established. The former President is much more engaged in other interventions outside the country. Therefore, this creates a little confusion in the region. From the hierarchy point of view, Gachagua is now the senior-most leader—which earns him respect that he deserves,” former Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said on Saturday.

Also Read: Gachagua Reveals People Who Will be the Biggest Beneficiaries from the Hustler Fund

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019