Inside Jubilee MPs’ Plan to Kick Out Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe

Jubilee Members of Parliament supporting the Kenya Kwanza government are plotting to kick out party officials still backing the opposition Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

The targeted individuals include Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni and Vice Chairman David Murathe.

The faction hopes to use Uhuru Kenyatta’s impending resignation as party leader to effect the changes that will see Jubilee formally join Kenya Kwanza.

The scheme’s details were revealed just days after Dr. Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, met with a group of Jubilee lawmakers at State House and Harambee Annex.

Raila Odinga’s latest anti-government drive is said to have triggered the growing split in Jubilee.

EALA MP Kanini Kega has in recent days been rallying Mt Kenya Jubilee MPs to back DP Gachagua as the region’s most senior politician.

He says he cannot be in the opposition when he is required to be pushing for the region’s development agenda.

Former Murang’a Women Rep on Friday asked Mt Kenya locals to back the Kenya Kwanza government and rally behind DP Gachagua.

“When we support Gachagua from the ground then he will be much respected even up there. You all know I was an Azimio diehard but just as I respect leadership, I also respect the decisions you made through your votes and that’s why you saw me in State House the other day.

“For now we only have one leader as Mount Kenya people and that’s Rigathi Gachagua and we have to support him fully.” Sabina stated.

Kioni on the other hand argues that the Jubilee MPs cannot kick him out without convening the National Delegates Convention (NDC).

“They (Kenya Kwanza) are not happy after we exposed the August 9, 2022 election rigging. They have realised that I have become an important figure in Azimio affairs.

“Jubilee remains committed to remaining in Azimio and “will not be destroyed by individuals swayed by personal interests,” The former Ndaragwa MP said.

Kioni said some of the MPs behind the campaign did not have genuine reasons for joining Azimio.

