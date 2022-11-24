Inside Kalonzo’s Plan To Inherit Raila’s Strong Holds Ahead Of 2027

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has woven strategies to inherit former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s political strongholds.

It has been revealed that one of his plans is to visit Odinga’s strongholds, especially Nyanza and Western to mark his trip to the State House in the 2027 election.

Musyoka who supported Odinga in 2013, 2017, and 2022 elections wants to use that as a strategy to win support from Nyanza, West, and Coast areas, areas.

Kalonzo Musyoka’s s strategists believe that Raila Odinga will not run for the presidency in 2027 on the basis of age and have started portraying the Wiper leader as the new face of the opposition.

Raila Odinga, 77, will be 82 years old in 2027 when Kenyans go to the polls to elect new leaders. It is on this basis that Musyoka rejected President William Ruto’s proposal that he join the Kenya Kwanza government.

Some of his allies have revealed that Kalonzo has organized several visits to areas that supported Azimio’s s coalition in the August 9 general election to thank their supporters.

The Wiper leader last month chaired a meeting that brought together the general secretaries of affiliated parties at Azimio in Nairobi, without Odinga’s presence.

Later, he issued a statement criticizing President Ruto for targeting officers of the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for political reasons.

In addition, he has been giving statements criticizing the Kenya Kwanza administration in relation to the rise in the cost of living.

Towards the August 9 general election, Kalonzo Musyoka revealed that he will start his 2027 presidential campaign after the election.

He said he would imitate Dr. William Ruto who started the campaign to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta shortly after they started their second term in 2017.

” Deputy President Ruto (now President) started campaigning after his re-election in 2017 because he knew he was targeting the presidency, ” he said.

Also Read: Former Speaker Opines Why Kalonzo Will Eventually Join Hands With President William Ruto