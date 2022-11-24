Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Inside Kalonzo’s Plan To Inherit Raila’s Strong Holds Ahead Of 2027

By

Published

Kalonzo Musyoka

Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has woven strategies to inherit former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s political strongholds.

It has been revealed that one of his plans is to visit  Odinga’s strongholds, especially Nyanza and Western to mark his trip to the State House in the 2027 election.

Musyoka who supported Odinga in 2013, 2017, and 2022 elections wants to use that as a strategy to win support from Nyanza, West, and Coast areas, areas.

Kalonzo Musyoka’s s strategists believe that Raila Odinga will not run for the presidency in 2027 on the basis of age and have started portraying the Wiper leader as the new face of the opposition.

Raila Odinga, 77, will be 82 years old in 2027 when Kenyans go to the polls to elect new leaders. It is on this basis that Musyoka rejected President William Ruto’s proposal that he join the Kenya Kwanza government.

Some of his allies have revealed that Kalonzo has organized several visits to areas that supported Azimio’s s coalition in the August 9 general election to thank their supporters.

The Wiper leader last month chaired a meeting that brought together the general secretaries of affiliated parties at Azimio in Nairobi, without Odinga’s presence.

Later, he issued a statement criticizing President Ruto for targeting officers of the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for political reasons.

In addition, he has been giving statements criticizing the Kenya Kwanza administration in relation to the rise in the cost of living.

Towards the August 9 general election, Kalonzo Musyoka revealed that he will start his 2027 presidential campaign after the election.

He said he would imitate Dr. William Ruto who started the campaign to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta shortly after they started their second term in 2017.

” Deputy President Ruto (now President) started campaigning after his re-election in 2017 because he knew he was targeting the presidency, ” he said.

Also Read: Former Speaker Opines Why Kalonzo Will Eventually Join Hands With President William Ruto

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019