Inside Kenya Kwanza’s Plan to Finish Kalonzo’s Popularity in Ukambani

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has set strategies to finish Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who is seen as a threat to President William Ruto in the 2027 election.

Among the strategies is to start a strong campaign against Musyoka in the Ukambani region. The plan was reached at a meeting held on earlier this month at the home of UDA chair Johnson Muthama in Machakos County.

The meeting was attended by President Ruto’s close friends including politicians who lost their seats in the August 9 Election.

The UDA party fears that Musyoka may be supported by Azimio leader Raila Odinga and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and cause President Ruto to worry in the next general election.

” Government officials have been encouraged to accompany Kenya’s Kwanza politicians as they distribute relief food to famine victims and even launch government-sponsored development projects, ” Muthama said in a recent interview.

The counties in the Ukambani region- Kitui, Machakos, and Makueni- are among the counties most affected by the famine. UDA leaders feel that allowing Kalonzo to attend the food distribution event will increase his popularity.

Kalonzo, who had promised to start his presidential campaign immediately after the General Election held on August 9, has criticized the government for using aid food to promote himself.

UDA leaders from Ukambani will also plan to launch a strong campaign against Kalonzo with the aim of ending his popularity.

The Kenya Kwanza politicians have vowed to ensure that the Kamba community- in the Ukambani, Nairobi, and Mombasa areas- support President Ruto.

The leaders claim that Musyoka was the one who rejected the exclusion of Mwingi as an independent county from Kitui County.

According to them, the action caused the residents of Mwingi- where Kalonzo’s s home is located- to lack essential services.

The politicians have also been tasked with promoting the Kenya Kwanza government while persuading residents to support President Ruto.

Those close to President Ruto, however, mention that their plan to shut down Musyoka in Ukambani may fail if they do not unite. The Politicians are divided into two groups- one group is led by Muthama while the other is led by Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua.

Also Read: Inside Kalonzo’s Plan To Inherit Raila Odinga’s Strong Holds Ahead Of 2027