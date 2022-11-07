Connect with us

Politics

Inside Kenya Kwanza’s Plan to Revive the Postal Corporation of Kenya

20221107 210407

Information, Communication and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has stated that the government through the ICT ministry will revive the ailing Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK).

Speaking on Monday Owalo stated that the Kenya Kwanza government had a choice to let the PCK die out or revitalize it.

“The Kenya Kwanza Government, through the IC-DE Ministry is choosing the latter. We must jolt PCK from sleep before it sleeps forever. It must take up its rightful place as a strategic State agency in the emerged and future competitive technological and business marketplace,” CS Owalo said.

The parastatal is said to have fallen victim to the challenges posed by digital communication platforms, private-sector competition, and high infrastructure costs.

CS Owalo reiterated the ministry’s determination to resurrect it, adding that the PCK is obligated to provide the country with Universal Postal Services (UPS).

20221107 210403

The CS stated that five pillars have been developed to help transform the corporation.

They consist of the policy and regulatory environment, financial management, internal organization and governance, products and services, and technology and innovation.

“These are the five principal areas that my ministry intends to foreground in the PCK revitalization process,” he said. 

Owalo further stated that the ICT ministry will conduct detailed interventions into the pillars and collaborate with the corporation to resolve them.

Some of the likely interventions include a review of financial management, solvency, and debt portfolio, as well as how to best manage cumulative liabilities of approximately Sh3 billion today.

Owalo also stated that the internal organization and governance may need to be reviewed and adjusted to meet international standards.

“Good Corporate governance at PCK is obligatory,” he said.

Also Read: ICT CS Eliud Owalo Hints at Renaming and Rebranding KBC

In this article:
