Politics

Inside Mt Kenya Leaders Plan to Welcome President Ruto into the Sagana State Lodge Like a King

By

Published

RUTO SUGOI KIKUYU MEET

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed plans by Mt Kenya leaders to welcome President Ruto in the region like a king. 

Speaking on Sunday January 8, during a church service in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, DP Gachagua stated that they will begin the tour from Githurai, through Ruiru, River Chania, Kenol, Maragua, and Murang’a. 

The welcome party will also pass through Sagana, Kutus, Kerugoya, Kangumo, and Chaka before concluding at the Sagana State Lodge.

“We are planning to welcome our leader for his homecoming because we have a tradition here in the central region on how we receive our kings,” the second in command said. 

DP Gachagua revealed that upon arriving at the Sagana State Lodge, they will discuss matters affecting residents of central Kenya.

“It is at Sagana that we will host a leaders’ meeting where we will discuss issues of milk, coffee, tea, potatoes, water, and road infrastructure,” he noted.

The second in command also thanked his boss for nominating him as his deputy during last year’s general election. 

” We agreed that I should remain here on the mountain and defend what we have in our hands. I also requested you to seek support from other regions as we already had the central and rift valley regions in our hands,” Said Gachagua.

pic paradise 2

Photo of President William Ruto with DP Rigathi Gachagua

He also revealed that together with President William Ruto they wake up early in the morning and work until wee hours of the night. 

“The president and I have been working tirelessly from 6 am in the morning all the way to midnight. We have no time to waste, what the president has planned for Kenya is commendable,” Gachagua stated.

Also Read: Kikuyu Elders Come into Governor Sakaja’s Defense, Warn DP Gachagua Against Nairobi Issues 

