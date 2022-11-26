Inside Mt Kenya Politicians Plan To Unite DP Gachagua and Uhuru Kenyatta 

Members of Parliament drawn from the Jubilee Party are making steps that might see Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua reunite with former President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of 2027.

According to the MPs a deal between Gachagua and Uhuru will unite the Mt Kenya region as well as giving them better bargaining power in William Ruto’s administration.

EALA MP Kanini Kega while speaking in Nyeri on Friday November 25 stated that he is seeking to work closely with the second in command until 2027 before taking the next step.

“The senior most politician that we have at the moment in Mt Kenya is none other than DP Rigathi Gachagua, and we will all be anchored under that umbrella. But people have been misconstruing that we are leaving our political parties to join another political formation,” Kega stated.

“I want to make it clear that we are coming together with our own outfits at the moment. If in future we will be able to work on those other things, then it will be okay. At the moment, I am joining this unity as a member of the Jubilee Party. I am here as director of elections at Jubilee Party,” he added.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and former Nyeri Town Wambugu Ngunjiri on November 19 insisted that the region was charting a new political path following its collaboration with Azimio la Umoja and Raila Odinga in the August 8 General Election.

Wambugu insisted that leaders affiliated with Uhuru’s Jubilee Party were willing to collaborate with Gachagua for their own benefit.

“We must also do whatever we can to help this government succeed because its success is ultimately our success, as we are part of the Kenyan community,” Wambugu stated.

