Inside Musalia Mudavadi’s Plan to Succeed President William Ruto in 2032

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has embarked on a journey to mobilize the Western region to support the Kenya Kwanza government, indicating that he may run for president again in 2032.

Some of his associates have hinted that he will support President William Ruto’s reelection in 2027 before making his second attempt at the top seat in 2032.

“If this (unity) is achieved then Mudavadi will be better placed to go for the presidency after Ruto’s second term in 2032,” Shinyalu MP Fred Ikana said on Tuesday.

However, Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Simon Gikuru insists that Mr Mudavadi will cross the bridge when it comes to it, but adds that “his current position in the Kenya Kwanza administration puts him in a position to succeed President Ruto.”

Mudavadi has been reaching out to Azimio allied politicians from Western to support the current regime.

He has so far secured COTU boss Francis Atwoli who recently spotted hanging out with President Ruto in a visit to Western early this month.

“Wetang’ula and I joined President Ruto and created an establishment. This new establishment is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government,”

“We don’t hold grudges and we are ready to hold each others’ hands. We don’t want to leave anyone behind. Atwoli is now with us. There is no time left and our door is open. Let’s forget the past as we move forward.” Mudavadi said on December 26.

In another event earlier this month Mudavadi bragged that the Kenya Kwanza government now has the system and deep state and will be easy for them to be reelected in 2027.

“I am not a person who brags, but the truth is William Ruto defeated the system and the deep state in the last election. Now he has the system and the deep state. Why would you hang out there speaking ill of us? Where will you take us?” Mudavadi posed.

