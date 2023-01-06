Inside Raila Odinga’s Plan to Clean his ODM Party Ahead of 2027

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga has vowed to clean up his ODM party this year.

Speaking on Friday January 6 in Mombasa County, the former Prime Minister revealed that he will clean his party up to the grassroot level.

“Mwaka huu tutasafisha chama kuanzia juu hadi mashinani. Nataka kuona wanachana wetu wakifanya kazi pamoja.” loosely translated to ” This year we will clean the party from the top to the grassroots. I want to see our members working together” Raila said.

He promised his supporters to remain patient while promising them better days ahead.

“I said I was going to speak this year, the time is yet to come. But I am going to speak and I am going to speak very well,” Raila told ODM elected leaders and party officials at the Tononoka Social Hall.

“I want you to know that there is still hope, we as ODM and Azimio people will soon be comforted. I want all of you to remain hopeful that it is still possible,” he added.

The move to clean his house is intended to ensure his victory over President William Ruto in the 2027 presidential elections.

Last year, the veteran politician stated that he will not leave politics anytime soon, hinting that he will run for president a sixth time.

“There are people who keep on telling me to go back to Bondo. Don’t give them your ears because they don’t understand that I know the road leading to Bondo better than they do,” Raila said.

The ODM leader however is facing pressure from Wiper party leaders who want him to hand over the opposition role to former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua had on December 31,2022 asked Raila to endorse Kalonzo for the Azimio top seat, as the route to presidency in the 2027 general election.

“We need enough time to popularize our candidate, visit as many parts of this country, and ensure that Kenyans begin to familiarize themselves with the idea of a Kalonzo presidency,” Wambua said.

“I believe that Raila and the Nyanza backyard of ODM and other strongholds have benefitted from the selflessness of Kalonzo. It is only fair that they reciprocate that gesture this January.” He added.

