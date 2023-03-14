Inside the mind of the fuel tanker driver who replaced fuel with sewage

A fuel tanker driver has been charged with stealing fuel worth Sh1.2 million in Nairobi. The driver, Katheka Munywoki, allegedly offloaded 10,000 liters of fuel belonging to A.O Abayusuf and Sons Limited, which came into his possession by virtue of his employment. He is accused of selling the fuel to a black market dealer before replacing it with sewage in one of the compartments of the tanker.

The incident was discovered by petrol station management along Mombasa road, where Mr. Munywoki was to deliver the fuel. While offloading the fuel, they found that one of the compartments had a different substance, which was not oil. The accused person allegedly took off before switching off his mobile phone when the petrol station management discovered the incident.

The company’s senior employee reported the matter at Embakasi police station, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) traced the accused person to Mwingi West in Kitui County, where he was arrested. The fuel was not recovered, and the suspects who bought the fuel from him were not found at the yard.

Mr. Munywoki denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga of Makadara Law Courts. He was released on a bond of Sh300,000 with a surety of a similar amount. The case will be mentioned on April 5, 2023, before hearing starts on July 20th. Stealing by a servant is contrary to section 268 (1) of the penal code.