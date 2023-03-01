Inside Uhuru Men’s Plan To Make President Ruto A One Term President 

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies from the Mt Kenya region are plotting to make current President William Ruto a one-term president.

They are also planning to build a formidable Mt Kenya political party that will forge alliances with like-minded regions to seize power.

According to former Education and Sports Chief Administrative Secretary Zack Kinuthia, the party will be unveiled in 2025 ahead of the 2027 election.

“By 2025, Mt Kenya will be having a political identity branded in a solid party and capitalise on the failings of Mr Gachagua to reach out for a new alliance that will sweep Kenya Kwanza out of power,” he revealed.

Kinuthia anticipates that Mt Kenya division will force President Ruto to abandon them in favour of Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi.

“That is when we will seize the moment and for example, court Mr Mudavadi to be our presidential candidate, deputised by someone from the Mountain, hence denying Dr Ruto the benefit of numbers. And it is possible since that is exactly what we are scheming,” he said.

The former CAS also noted that Uhuru Will remain the Mt Kenya kingpin until the day he decides to quit politics.

“Kenyatta remains our kingpin until that day he will say he is not interested to be one and all political activities within his camp will remain expressly aimed at making President Ruto a one-term tenant at State House.” he added.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua last week directed Mt Kenya politicians to unite and keep off succession politics and instead strive to empower their people economically.

