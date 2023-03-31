Interior CS Kithure Kindiki Nominated for African Trailblazers Award

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki has been nominated for the Business Review Africa Magazine’s 2022 African Trailblazers Award, alongside 49 other continental trendsetters.

Kindiki is among only five Kenyans on the list, which also includes Equity Group CEO James Mwangi, Glass House PR CEO Mary Njoki, tech entrepreneur Nelly Cheboi, and software engineer Catherine Mathugu.

Kindiki has been recognised by the Nigeria-based magazine for his sponsorship of over twelve bills in the Senate during his time as Tharaka Nithi Senator.

The magazine highlights the County Allocation of Revenue Bill, 2013, which sought to untangle the sharing of revenue among county governments, as key among Kindiki’s legislative legacy.

He has also introduced several other pieces of legislation, including the Community Land Bill 2013 and the Alcoholic Drinks Control (Amendment) Bill, 2014.

The Interior CS has also been acknowledged for improving the state of security in Nairobi and mitigating cases of terror attacks across the country in his first 100 days as Interior boss.

He oversaw the destruction of a large cache of weapons and explosives and stepped up border patrols and surveillance to combat the proliferation of illicit arms and banditry attacks.

Additionally, Kindiki initiated the installation of a universal personal identifier and a digital identity card in Kenya that aggregates all the identification needs for public services.

His key objective is to open up the affected areas for economic takeoff, and his rapid response saw nearly 60% recovery of all livestock stolen across the ten counties where rampant livestock rustling was reported.