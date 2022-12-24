Connect with us

Politics

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki Reveals What His Predecessor Fred Matiangi Has Been Telling Him Over the Phone 

By

Published

images 69

Interior Cabinet Secretary Professor Kithure Kindiki has revealed details of his relationship with his predecessor Dr. Fred Matiangi. 

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Saturday December 24, Kindiki revealed that Matiangi has called him on two occasions since he handed over power to him in November. 

He revealed that his predecessor was keen on seeing some of his legacy projects at the Ministry extended into the regime.

“We have spoken severally on various matters and my predecessor has certain ideas that he thinks he had initiated and would want to see the light of day,” CS Kindiki revealed.  

The former Tharaka Nithi Senator also revealed that Matiangi called him on another occasion to discuss matters of national interest. 

“Once or twice he has called me on national issues about what we are doing and he has given me good suggestions. We are in communication with Matiang’i and we wish him well in his new chapter,” The CS added.

images 70

In the interview, Kindiki also discussed how his and his family’s lives had altered over his first 50 days at the Ministry.

In addition to rising early in the morning, he claimed he could not fall asleep until 10:00 p.m.

“It is a challenge like no other because every day at 3:30 am, I must be up so that I can get security briefs at 4:00am every day,” Kindiki stated.

He however stated that his family was adjusting to the changes and was supportive.

Matiangi handed over the office to Kindiki on November 1st and has since taken a low profile. He is rumoured to be eyeing a UN job in the USA.

Also Read: CS Kindiki Warns Goverment Officials Against Taking Part in Politics

