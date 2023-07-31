Connect with us

Politics

International Pressure Plays Key Role as Obasanjo Mediates Talks Between Ruto and Raila, Says Manyora

By

Published

manyora
manyora

As the political landscape in Kenya continues to evolve, political analyst Herman Manyora has offered his insights into the ongoing talks between President William Ruto and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga.

The discussions gained significant attention over the weekend when it was revealed that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo had taken on the role of mediator between the two leaders.

The meeting between President Ruto and Raila, held in the presence of Obasanjo, has garnered intense speculation.

However, the details of the discussions have not been made public, leaving room for speculation and curiosity among the Kenyan public.

According to Manyora, the involvement of Obasanjo as a mediator might be driven by international pressure.

He suggested that Obasanjo’s role goes beyond his individual influence and stature, hinting at the possibility that he could be representing broader international interests.

Similar situations have occurred in the past, such as in 2008, where influential figures stepped in to facilitate talks and resolutions in delicate political scenarios.

Manyora, during an appearance on K24, pointed out that Tanzanian President Samia Suluh had also made efforts to intervene in the situation.

However, he surmised that her efforts might not have been taken as seriously as Obasanjo’s due to the latter’s standing as a former general and head of state.

Obasanjo’s political experience and diplomatic track record likely add weight to his role as a mediator in the Ruto-Raila talks.

Drawing parallels to the tumultuous events of 2007, Manyora recalled how the late Koffi Annan’s mediation efforts played a pivotal role in easing political tensions in Kenya.

At that time, the country was on the brink of crisis, and it took the involvement of an esteemed and respected figure like Annan to compel the key political leaders, President Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga, to engage in meaningful dialogue.

The involvement of external mediators in political disputes can often serve as a catalyst for progress.

When influential personalities with international recognition and experience step in, it can create an environment that fosters cooperation and meaningful dialogue among the concerned parties.

As the talks between President Ruto and Raila Odinga continue, the eyes of the nation are on the outcomes and potential implications for Kenya’s political future.

The willingness of both leaders to listen and engage in dialogue, facilitated by Obasanjo’s mediation, may pave the way for finding common ground and addressing the pressing issues facing the country.

