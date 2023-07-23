IPOA Launches Investigations on Police Conduct During Azimio Anti-Government Protests in Kenya

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) has taken action to investigate the conduct of police officers during the recent Azimio anti-government protests in Kenya.

In a statement issued on Saturday, July 14, IPOA stated that it will be looking into cases of deaths from gunshots, injuries to civilians and police officers, assault of journalists, and arrests of civilians that were reported during the protests.

The investigation will consider the fundamental rights and freedoms of all individuals involved, including members of the Police Service, in line with the Constitution and the IPOA Act.

IPOA also pledged to release a consolidated report with its findings and recommendations to various agencies, including the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution and the National Police Service.

“IPOA is therefore investigating cases reported to us and those undertaken on our own motion including; reported deaths from gunshots, injuries to civilians and police, assault of journalists, and arrests of civilians.

“Our investigations will take into account the fundamental rights and freedoms of all the individuals concerned, including members of the Police Service, in accordance with Chapter Four of the Constitution, and as dictated by Section 24 of the IPOA Act,” read the statement in part.

The decision to launch the investigation comes in response to concerns raised by opposition politicians and human rights groups about the alleged use of excessive force by the police during the Azimio protests.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) reported 27 deaths resulting from police shootings during the demonstrations between July 7 and July 19.

“From July 7 to 19, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have reported 27 extrajudicial, summary, and arbitrary executions (EJE) – Fatal police shootings. While President Ruto had promised to end the era of police killer squads, the recent unfoldings reveal that the security agencies have clear intentions to execute protestors,” said KHRC.

Governor Anyang’ Nyongo of Kisumu also accused the police of conducting door-to-door operations and attacking innocent Kenyans in their homes during the protests.