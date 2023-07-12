Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Iran To Set Up Motor Vehicle Assembly Plant in Mombasa – President Ruto 

By

Published

15d00f95 8645 4160 b983 0851bc1dc944 1689144303

File image of President William Ruto and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

President William Ruto has announced that the Iranian government will set up a motor vehicle manufacturing plant in Mombasa County. 

Speaking on Wednesday July 12 during a joint press conference at State House, Nairobi, alongside Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, President Ruto stated the plant will build an indigenous Iran vehicle known as Kifaru.

The Head of State noted that the plant will offer relief to Kenyan mechanics and other stakeholders in the automotive industry.

“His Excellency conveyed to me information that will be good news for stakeholders in our mechanical and automotive sector, including dealers, engineers, technicians and other workers: Iran’s intention to set up a motor vehicle assembly plant in Mombasa to manufacture an indigenous Iranian vehicle that has been given the Kiswahili name ‘Kifaru’. I am confident that the project is as unstoppable as this name suggests,” said Ruto. 

The Head of State at the same time noted that President Raisi’s visit has been productive and gives Kenya the opportunity to renew strong ties with Iran.

“Today, President Raisi and I have witnessed the signing of five memoranda of understanding on cooperation in Information, Communication and Technology; Fisheries;Animal Health and Livestock Production and Investment Promotion,” Ruto added.

President Raisi was scheduled to visit Kenya on Tuesday but the visit was pushed to Wednesday to allow the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Kenya and Iran to be reviewed. 

Raisi is the first Iranian President to visit Kenya in 11 years.

He arrived in the country on Wednesday morning and will lay a wreath at the late President Jomo Kenyatta’s Mausoleum before leaving the country to proceed with his three-day African trip to Uganda and Zimbabwe. 

Also Read: Why Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s Meeting With Ruto was Postponed

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019