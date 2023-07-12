Iran To Set Up Motor Vehicle Assembly Plant in Mombasa – President Ruto 

President William Ruto has announced that the Iranian government will set up a motor vehicle manufacturing plant in Mombasa County.

Speaking on Wednesday July 12 during a joint press conference at State House, Nairobi, alongside Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, President Ruto stated the plant will build an indigenous Iran vehicle known as Kifaru.

The Head of State noted that the plant will offer relief to Kenyan mechanics and other stakeholders in the automotive industry.

“His Excellency conveyed to me information that will be good news for stakeholders in our mechanical and automotive sector, including dealers, engineers, technicians and other workers: Iran’s intention to set up a motor vehicle assembly plant in Mombasa to manufacture an indigenous Iranian vehicle that has been given the Kiswahili name ‘Kifaru’. I am confident that the project is as unstoppable as this name suggests,” said Ruto.

The Head of State at the same time noted that President Raisi’s visit has been productive and gives Kenya the opportunity to renew strong ties with Iran.

“Today, President Raisi and I have witnessed the signing of five memoranda of understanding on cooperation in Information, Communication and Technology; Fisheries;Animal Health and Livestock Production and Investment Promotion,” Ruto added.

President Raisi was scheduled to visit Kenya on Tuesday but the visit was pushed to Wednesday to allow the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Kenya and Iran to be reviewed.

Raisi is the first Iranian President to visit Kenya in 11 years.

He arrived in the country on Wednesday morning and will lay a wreath at the late President Jomo Kenyatta’s Mausoleum before leaving the country to proceed with his three-day African trip to Uganda and Zimbabwe.

