Irene Masit Speaks On Meeting Azimio Leaders in Kilimani, Accuses President Ruto of Witch Hunt

Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Irene Masit has denied claims that she met with the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leadership at an apartment in Kilimani Nairobi.

Speaking through her lawyer Donald Kipkorir, the embattled commissioner stated that it was illegal to investigate her and claimed that the reports have been doctored to taint her name.

“There are reports in the media about Azimio leaders visiting our apartment. This is part of an agenda targeting me,” Masit told the tribunal.

“By allowing this new evidence, the tribunal violated Article 50 of the Constitution and Section Four of the Fair Administrative Action Act. The new evidence was not legally obtained and it is a blatant violation of the Constitution,” Masit argued in her petition.

She told the tribunal that together with former IEBC commissioners, Juliana Cherera, Justus Nyang’aya, Francis Wanderi they relocated to Kilimani in fear for their lives.

Masit also alleged that they were visited by Kenya Kwanza politicians while in Kilimani.

Masit also stated that she will not be intimidated into resigning. Kipkorir, her lawyer, filed a preliminary objection to the case, requesting that it be dismissed because the tribunal lacked jurisdiction to hear the petition.

“The tribunal is just going through the motions of an already decided case. This is because the petition brought to parliament was a political witch hunt not a constitutional process,” She lamented.

Masit accused the chair of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), Gitonga Murugara of being biased. JLAC had last month recommended that the four officials be removed, prompting President Ruto to convene a tribunal to investigate the matter.

“To show the case is politically motivated, the chairperson of the committee was part of the legal team that represented President William Ruto’s UDA party.” Masit added.

