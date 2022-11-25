Irungu Kangata Pockets 12.5 M After Royal Media Services & Media Max Paid Him for Defamation

Muranga Governor has been given Ksh 12.5 million after the Royal Media Services and Media Max companies compensated him over defamatory stories that they had published.

RMS and Mediamax agreed to pay Ksh6 million and Ksh6.5 million, respectively, as part of an out-of-court settlement with the county chief.

Governor Kang’ata claimed that the two media outlets published false news articles that harmed his reputation.

The Royal Media services which is owned by SK Macharia paid Kanga’ta in two instalments of Ksh 900,000 and Ksh 600,000.

“Please find for onward transmission to your client. Please let us have the receipt. The next payments will be made through the bank details provided,” RMS wrote to Kang’ata through its lawyers.

Mediamax on the other hand paid Ksh 6.5 through Kangata’s bank accounts.

“Kindly confirm receipt of the funds to enable us advise our Client. Further, enclosed is consent letter in duplicate duly executed on our part marking this fully and finally settled with no orders as to costs for your execution.

“Kindly give the bearer of this letter a signed copy of the consent letter to return for our immediate filing in court and supply of a filed copy to our client. We will share a filed copy for your record too,” Mediamax stated through its lawyers.

Kang’ata’s lawyers argued that the clips shared by media outlets on September 15, 2021 were intentionally manipulated.

The media outlets had defended the publications, claiming that they had no malicious intent toward the county leader’s character and were acting in good faith.

They were accused of manipulating Senate proceedings in order to provide a false voice over, giving the impression that he was speaking from a compromised location.

