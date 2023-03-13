Connect with us

Politics

Is Kenya headed for political turmoil? Mutahi Ngunyi’s latest statement sends shockwaves

By

Published

Mutahi Ngunyi
File image of Mutahi Ngunyi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi questions the motive behind the call for mass action by Azimio leaders, wondering what the end goal is. He points out that the aim to remove President William Ruto from State House will fail and asks what will follow next.

Ngunyi supports civil disobedience as taught by English philosopher John Locke, who believed that the government derives its power from the people in a social contract. He also noted that the government should protect the people’s natural rights, and if it fails, citizens have the right to alter their government.

“I believe in civil disobedience as taught by John Locke. But what is the end goal of mass action? Ruto Must Go? We know this will not happen. How does it end? That is the question Babaman must answer,” he said.

Raila Odinga’s initiative to overthrow Ruto’s government is based on the failure to deliver on campaign promises such as lowering the cost of living. On Thursday, Raila launched a Movement for Defence of Democracy after the 14-day ultimatum issued to the government lapsed without any action taken.

He announced mass action beginning March 20, citing various issues, including over-taxation, the ongoing reconstitution of IEBC, electoral deceit, victimisation of four IEBC commissioners, mishandling of Azimio presidential petition by the apex court, and state capture of the other arms of government.

Raila also criticizes the IEBC selection panel, saying it’s a Ruto puppet that the President plans to use to have an undue advantage in the 2027 general elections. He declares that Ruto must go, and the people’s power for action will be unleashed.

