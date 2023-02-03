“It is a con” ODM shocking claims after Uhuru’s security withdrawal

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) through Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino believes that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security withdrawal is a con against Azimio Coalition leader Raila Odinga.

In a social media post on Thursday evening, Babu claimed the move is aimed at hoodwinking ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Babu said the move was made so that Uhuru could get intelligence data which he would confide to Uhuru.

“This nonsense of Uhuru and Ruto has started again.The duo shall not hoodwink us this time round.We are wiser. Longest con.The con is still on. Uhuru wants Baba to confide in him as he confides in Ruto.Shameless,” he wrote on Facebook.

His sentiment comes hours after social media was awash that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security had been scaled down in what the government operatives say are a rationalization of personnel.