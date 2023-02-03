Connect with us

"It is a con" ODM shocking claims after Uhuru's security withdrawal

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) through Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino believes that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security withdrawal is a con against Azimio Coalition leader Raila Odinga.

In a social media post on Thursday evening, Babu claimed the move is aimed at hoodwinking ODM leader Raila Odinga. 

Babu said the move was made so that Uhuru could get intelligence data which he would confide to Uhuru. 

“This nonsense of Uhuru and Ruto has started again.The duo shall not hoodwink us this time round.We are wiser. Longest con.The con is still on. Uhuru wants Baba to confide in him as he confides in Ruto.Shameless,” he wrote on Facebook.

His sentiment comes hours after social media was awash that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security had been scaled down in what the government operatives say are a rationalization of personnel.

A local daily established a senior police officer who was leading the security team had been recalled and replaced with one of a lower rank.

“From 96 elite officers attached to him, he has been left with 25, while the former First Lady has five,” a source told the Nation.

Sources have also said that some of President Uhuru’s family members have had their security withdrawn.

As a former president, his mother, Mama Ngina, and former First Lady and his wife, Margaret, are entitled to security. 

Uhuru has a military officer- a colonel- seconded to him as an ADC. However, he does not wear his uniform as it was when he was in office. 

The Presidential Retirement Benefits Act 2013 says the former president is entitled to at least six bodyguards and security in both urban and rural homes on a need basis as determined by the ministry of interior from time to time. 

However, the same law allows the state to deprive him of the benefits if Parliament passes a resolution. 

