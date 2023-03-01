Connect with us

Politics

It’s a great story to reach here, Itumbi says after CAS interview

By

Published

Dennis Itumbi, a digital strategist, has expressed satisfaction with his performance after being shortlisted as a candidate for the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) position.

Itumbi is among 240 candidates who made it to the shortlist from over 4,000 applicants, and he was interviewed on Wednesday alongside 47 other candidates.

Others are Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal, former Narok deputy governor Evalyn Aruasa, Wilson Sossion, Simon Mbugua, Isaac Mwaura, Thomas Letangule Charles Njagua, Margaret Wanjiru, Jeremiah Rutto, Fred Seghor and Vicky Betty.

The interviews for the CAS positions, which began on Wednesday, will continue until March 7.

Itumbi was recently appointed to the Talanta Hela Council and Technical Committee by Youth Affairs and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba, along with several other members, including June Chepkemei, who was recently appointed as Acting MD Ken Invest by Trade and Investments CS Moses Kuria.

