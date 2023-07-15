Connect with us

Politics

It’s Time To Make Raila Accountable – Miguna

By

Published

FB IMG 1665222127579

Dr. Miguna Miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna now wants Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to be held accountable for his commitment to Kenyans ahead of the 2022 general election. 

In a statement on Saturday July 15 Miguna said that all presidential candidates in the last general election signed a commitment in public to accept presidential results and to channel their grievances in court. 

“Before the August 9, 2022 general and presidential elections, all the presidential candidates in Kenya signed a commitment in public that they would accept the Presidential results. 

“They also stated publicly that if they had any grievances regarding those elections, they would channel them through the courts,” said Miguna. 

The vocal lawyer went on to say that Raila should be held accountable for his commitments adding that it is not fair for common citizens to be made accountable while leaders go scott free. 

“It’s time to make  Raila Odinga accountable for the commitments he made. We cannot have a country where only the economically poor and less privileged citizens are made accountable but the big fish operate with impunity,” Miguna added. 

This comes after Azimio announced that it will be holding anti-government demos thrice a week to force the President William Ruto administration to repeal the Finance Act 2023. 

“Going forward, the peaceful protests will now be held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week, in line with requests from the public to include three days of activity,” Azimio announced.

President Ruto has however vowed not to let Odinga use the blood of Kenyans to seek power.

“There will be no more demonstrations in this country. I want to tell Raila Odinga, mimi niko na wewe macho kwa macho, tutakutana,” President Ruto declared on Friday in Naivasha.

Also Read: UN Issues Statement After Chaos During Azimio Protests

