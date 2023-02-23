Connect with us

Politics

It’s your time to ‘tarmac’ – Cherargei tells Raila

By

Published

chergei
chergei

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has taken a swipe at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, asking him to go “tarmac” like any other Kenyan.

“Tarmac” is a common phrase used in Kenya to mean a jobless person searching for a job.

The senator’s comments came after Raila announced that he had asked to be relieved of his duties as African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa. Raila cited challenges to his continued availability for the role, adding that he had other pressing and urgent matters to attend to.

In response to Raila’s announcement, Cherargei released a statement saying that it was time for Raila to join the rest of the unemployed Kenyans in the job market. The senator also thanked the African Union for relieving Raila of his duties, accusing the ODM leader of continuously undermining the legitimate government of Kenya led by President William Ruto.

“Tinga for the first time in his life has accepted a decision. Thank you AU for the firing of Tinga for his continuous undermining a legitimate govt of Kenya led by President William Ruto,” he said.

Raila was appointed to the role of High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa in October 2018. In a letter dated February 19, 2022, the African Union Commission president Moussa Faki announced the end of Raila’s tenure as special envoy, commending him for his invaluable role in leveraging infrastructure as a key priority in the continent.

Raila’s announcement comes amid heightened political tensions in Kenya, as the country prepares for the 2022 general elections. President William Ruto is expected to face off against a coalition led by Raila’s ODM party, which also includes other major political players such as Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka. The race is expected to be closely contested, with both sides vying for the support of Kenyan voters.

