Politics

Itumbi Reveals DP Gachagua’s Role in Ruto Raila Truce

By

Published

FB IMG 1680359932522

File image of Rigathi Gachagua

ICT Chief Administrative Secretary Dennis Itumbi has dismissed rumors that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was thrown under the bus during Sunday’s discussions that saw Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga calling off demonstrations. 

In a statement on Monday, Itumbi revealed that DP Gachagua was at the heart of discussions and was not sidelined by President William Ruto. 

He further disclosed that the Second in Command participated in writing the statement that was read by President Ruto. 

“Riggy G was in the room all afternoon and he in-fact participated in the decision and in writing the final statement, together with seven others who I will not mention,” Itumbi said.

President Ruto in his State of the Nation address urged Raila to call off the demonstrations and agreed to reconstitute the selection panel for the IEBC through a bipartisan parliamentary process.

“I have carefully listened to the issues raised by my friend Raila Odinga. In times like these, it is not about who is right or who is wrong. Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak but it is also what it takes to sit down and listen 

“I urge my brother Raila Odinga and the opposition to call off demonstrations and give a bipartisan approach a chance for us to take Kenya forward,” the president said.

Gachagua in a statement after the demos were called off saluted Raila for the move noting that demos were hurting the country. 

“I salute Hon Raila Odinga for calling off demonstrations and violence and choosing to pursue  his issues in Parliament in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Kenya. That is statesmanship,” said Gachagua.

He added,” Kenya is a country of the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property has no place in our country. It will never be allowed under the leadership of President William Ruto now or in  future.”

Also Read: Gachagua’s Message To Kenyans After Arriving Reporting To Work At 5:30 AM

