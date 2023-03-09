Itumbi writes to EACC and DPP, wants Ruaraka land saga file reviewed

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to conclude investigations into the irregular acquisition of public land in Nairobi by the state in 2017.

Itumbi has accused former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i of being the mastermind behind the illegal acquisition of a 13-acre piece of land where Ruaraka High School and Drive Inn Primary School sit.

Itumbi argues that the land already belonged to the state, and the compulsory acquisition by the Ministry of Education led by Dr. Matiang’i was irregular, leading to a loss of Ksh 1.5 billion.

Itumbi has written to both the EACC and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) urging them to prosecute those involved in the saga if found culpable.

He expressed his disappointment that despite the agencies promising to investigate and prosecute the case, no action has been taken three years after the file was returned to the EACC by the DPP for further investigations.

In his letter, Itumbi cited the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, which mandates the EACC to investigate and recommend to the DPP any acts of corruption or violation of codes of ethics. He criticized the agencies for their reluctance to conclude investigations and prosecute those involved, suggesting that the loss of Ksh 1.5 billion was “pocket change” to the wealthy taxpayers of Kenya.