Ivy Chelimo defends her boss, Riggy G, on Twitter

Content creator Ivy Chelimo, who coined the nickname “Riggy G” for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has come to his defense in an online tussle

. A Twitter user had posted that the photos posted by DP Gachagua on his arrival to the office at 5:00 am were similar, implying that nothing had changed on his table despite his early arrival

. Chelimo tweeted in response, “At first glance, you can see the differences and the chief of staff definitely has to give daily briefings. So your point exactly?”

Chelimo had previously been offered a job by DP Gachagua after he heard about her coming up with the Riggy G nickname. She was asked to join his communication team and has become an important part of his team since then.

She has been defending DP Gachagua online, and in a previous interview, she stated that she wanted to engage the youth in the Deputy Presidential debate by coming up with the name Riggy G.

DP Gachagua has also acknowledged the popularity of the nickname among Kenya’s youth and believes it has opened up his office to the younger generation.

He said, “The youth have taken to the name, and it is good they are connecting with the country’s leadership in their way.”