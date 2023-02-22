Connect with us

Politics

‘Iyo Uoga Usiletee Kwangu’ Ruto Blasts Raila’s Threats of Mass Action

By

Published

20230217 104831
File image of President William Ruto.

In a recent speech at the launch of the Nairobi River Commission in Korogocho, Deputy President William Ruto responded to the ultimatum issued by opposition leader Raila Odinga and the Azimio la Umoja brigade regarding the cost of living in Kenya.

Ruto stated that the government will not be intimidated by ultimatums and that the cost of living will gradually go down, rather than within the short timeframe demanded by Azimio. He emphasized that Kenya is a country that operates on the rule of law and the Constitution, where all citizens have equal rights.

“Kwa hivyo hawa jamaa watulize boli. Ati wanataka kututisha na maandamo, watafanya maandano mpaka watachoka,” the President said.

The Azimio la Umoja brigade, led by Raila Odinga, had issued a 14-day ultimatum for the government to lower the cost of living or face mass action.

Raila had specifically mentioned the rising cost of basic commodities like flour, electricity, fuel, sugar, and milk, among other concerns.

“We came here as seekers of truth and defenders of justice. We are seekers and defenders of electoral justice, and social and economic justice. We pray that this may be firmly planted in the soils of our country,” Rail said during the Azimio prayer rally at Jevanjee gardens.

