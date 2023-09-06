Jalang’o, 4 Other Rebel MPs Expelled From ODM

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has expelled five Members of Parliament who have been associated with President William Ruto.

Speaking on Wednesday September 5, ODM Chairman John Mbadi claimed that the Members of Parliament openly supported the activities of another party.

Mbadi added that the ousted lawmakers had also challenged the party’s legal judgements and resolutions, which were in violation of Article 11 of the ODM constitution.

“The members be deemed to have resigned from the ODM and the party is hereby directed to commence the process of removing them from the register of ODM,” stated Mbadi.

The MPs include; Elisha Odhiambo who is the Member of Parliament of Gem constituency, Caroli Omondi who represents Suba South, Gideon Ochanda the law maker from Bondo, Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o Member of Parliament representing Langata and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda have been expelled from the party.

Mbadi also said that MPs Mark Nyamita of Uriri and Paul Abuor representing Rongo constituency should apologize to the party and pay a Ksh1 million penalty.

According to Mbadi, Nyamita, and Abuor appeared in person before the Disciplinary Committee and provided reasons that were evaluated by the committee, resulting in being spared from expulsion.

In addition to submitting a formal apology to the party within seven days, the dissident MPs will be compelled to pay a Ksh1 million fine within 60 days.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris was chastised for openly defying the party line on the Finance Bill 2023.

“She should issue a written apology to the party within seven days and be fined a sum of Ksh250,000 which should be paid within 60 days,” the NEC resolved.

Also Read: Why I Fear Being Close To Raila -Jalango