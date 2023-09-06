Jalang’o Breaks Silence After Being Expelled From ODM Party

Langata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has finally broken silence following the ODM National Executive Commitee’s decision to expel him from the party.

Jalang’o in a statement on Wednesday on his X account quoted a bible verse saying no trial is too heavy to lift.

“No trial is too heavy to lift! No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it,” Jalang’o stated.

Jalango was expelled together with Tom Ojienda, Caroli Omondi, Gideon Ochanda, and Elisha Odhiambo.

The five were accused of advancing the interest of rival outfits and opposing lawful decisions made by the ODM party organs which is a violation of the ODM party constitution.

The committee said the five are deemed to have resigned from the party and directed their names to be removed from the party register.

Jalang’o’s expulsion comes less than a week after he said he has never fallen out with Raila noting that he respects him as his political mentor and father figure.

“I have never had bad blood with Baba (Raila), that’s what I want to tell you. I love Baba very much; he is my political mentor, father figure, and everything. I have never wronged him, and I will never leave the ODM party,” said Jalang’o.

He also said he would defend his parliamentary seat on an ODM party ticket if a by-election is called.

“2027 is still far away; we have time. Right now, I am in the party, and even if we are told to go for a by-election, I will go and compete with them within the party, and I will still beat them,” he added.

