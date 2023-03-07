Jalang’o is in Our Camp – DP Gachagua Announces 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has publicly declared that Langata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o is in the Kenya Kwanza camp.

Speaking on Monday March 6 during the groundbreaking of the Affordable Housing project in Starehe, Gachagua recounted the State House meeting between President Ruto and Jalang’o.

“Huyu Jalang’o ni wetu, baada ya kukutana na rais wetu William Ruto kule State House kwa mambo maendeleo, alifukuzwa kwa mkutano,” said Gachagua.

The Second in Command also requested Daragoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi to avoid involving herself in Azimio demonstrations and instead join the Ruto camp.

“I am so happy to see Beatrice Elachi, we want you with us, if I see you at the demonstrations I will be sad, we know you don’t know how to throw stones,” he said.

Jalango was last month thrown out of an Azimio meeting in Machakos following his meeting with the Head of State.

“I came here because I am a member of ODM and Azimio. When we walked in there was a group of boys who blocked me and said that I will not go in.

“When Baba walked in one of his security told me to walk out and I walked out.” Jalango recounted.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga asked the MPs to resign from their seats to seek fresh mandate from the people.

“The Members of Parliament who defected need to resign and go, and seek a fresh mandate from the electorate” Raila ordered.

The former Prime Minister however changed his mind on expelling the rebel MPs noting that they explained to him the details of the State House meeting.

“Jalang’o says the president is his friend. He has not said he has left ODM. The party wanted to take disciplinary action against them but I am the one who has said we give them a benefit of doubt because going to State House is not a crime as long as you make it known to your party,” he stated.

Also Read: Raila Changes Mind On Expelling Jalango & 7 Other MPs From ODM