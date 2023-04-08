Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Jalang’o Opens Up On Being Called A ‘Betrayer’

By

Published

images 26 1

File image of President Ruto with Gachagua and Jalango

Langata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor populary known has Jalang’o has opened up oh how his decision to work with the governemnt has seen him labeled a betrayer. 

Speaking during an interview with Citizen Digital, Jalang’o revealed that he has been having a hard time ever since he decided to support President William Ruto. 

“It has been a very turbulent moment, because of a lot of things that are happening right now, and most of the decisions I took. One, I decided I’ll work with the government despite the fact that my party and my party leader have said no. So it has not been easy as many people think I’m a betrayer but I think time will judge me,” said Jalang’o.

The first time MP stated taht his focus is working on the people of Langata who elected him during the 2022 polls. 

“I want the people of Lang’ata to ask me after five years, you promised this and this have you delivered? When you work closely with the government, peace prevails and a lot of things are achievable that is why I took this other different stand,” he said.

Jalang’o also revealed that he has been having a close relationship with the Head of State despite being in opposite political sides. 

“Everybody knows I’m working with the president and even before that the president was my friend, has always been my friend,” he said.

“Even the first time I was in State House it was the President who called to ask why I have not gone to visit him in his new residence and so I went. We are friends,” Jalang’o added.

Also Read: Raila Changes Mind On Expelling Jalango & 7 Other MPs From ODM

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019