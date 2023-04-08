Jalang’o Opens Up On Being Called A ‘Betrayer’

Langata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor populary known has Jalang’o has opened up oh how his decision to work with the governemnt has seen him labeled a betrayer.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen Digital, Jalang’o revealed that he has been having a hard time ever since he decided to support President William Ruto.

“It has been a very turbulent moment, because of a lot of things that are happening right now, and most of the decisions I took. One, I decided I’ll work with the government despite the fact that my party and my party leader have said no. So it has not been easy as many people think I’m a betrayer but I think time will judge me,” said Jalang’o.

The first time MP stated taht his focus is working on the people of Langata who elected him during the 2022 polls.

“I want the people of Lang’ata to ask me after five years, you promised this and this have you delivered? When you work closely with the government, peace prevails and a lot of things are achievable that is why I took this other different stand,” he said.

Jalang’o also revealed that he has been having a close relationship with the Head of State despite being in opposite political sides.

“Everybody knows I’m working with the president and even before that the president was my friend, has always been my friend,” he said.

“Even the first time I was in State House it was the President who called to ask why I have not gone to visit him in his new residence and so I went. We are friends,” Jalang’o added.

