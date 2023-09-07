Connect with us

Jalang’o Speaks on His Future in ODM After Expulsion

Langata MP Phelix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang’o has stated that he is still a member of the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) despite being expelled by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

Speaking on Thursday, September 7, Jalang’o noted that he had not received official communication from his party boss, Raila Odinga, and hence would not leave the party.

“Who has expelled me from the party? The party belongs to Raila Amollo Odinga, and if I haven’t received any information from him, I am still in ODM,” said Jalang’o.

He added, “Let me tell you, the Langata Member of Parliament until 2027 will be me, Phelix Odiwuor Jalang’o. Take this to the bank. No changes are happening.”

The Langata MP noted that he is discussing with his lawyers to appeal the party’s decision but was not in hurry.

Jalang’o also questioned why some members were fined and given a warning while others were removed from the party.

“Yesterday, Kalonzo was at State House the whole time, others including Manduku, are friends with the president and went to greet him. Honorable Kanchory was there too, just like us.

“If we all made a mistake and our mistake is the same, why were some fined? What big mistake have we made that we are being dismissed while others stay?” he posed.

Jalang’o was kicked out of ODM on Wednesday together with Elisha Ochieng’ Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), and Tom Ojienda (Senator of Kisumu County) over associating themselves with President William Ruto.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris was fined Ksh250,000 and ordered to issue a written apology to the party within seven days.

