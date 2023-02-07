Jalang’o’s Statement after Meeting President Ruto at State House

Lang’ata Member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwuor also known as Jalang’o, met with President William Ruto at State House on February 7th. During the meeting, the two discussed several important issues concerning Lang’ata, one of which was the affordable housing project in Highrise ward. According to Jalang’o’s update on Twitter, the project is already underway and the contractor is on site. Additionally, an extra 50 million has been allocated to ensure the completion of the project.

Jalang’o’s meeting with the President was not just limited to the affordable housing project, as they also discussed the completion of the Langata TVET. This highlights the importance of vocational training in the area, as it provides individuals with valuable skills and knowledge that will help them secure employment in various industries.

The meeting at State House was also attended by a section of ODM MPs from the Nyanza region, including Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East, Independent), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo), and Tom Ojienda (Kisumu). This gathering of political leaders from the Nyanza region highlights the need for collaboration and cooperation between the government and local communities to bring about positive change and growth in the region.

In conclusion, the meeting between Jalang’o and President William Ruto at State House was an important step in addressing the needs of the Lang’ata community and ensuring that the affordable housing project and Langata TVET are completed. This is a positive development for the residents of Lang’ata and the Nyanza region as a whole.