Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Jalang’o’s Statement after Meeting President Ruto at State House

By

Published

Jalango

Lang’ata Member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwuor also known as Jalang’o, met with President William Ruto at State House on February 7th. During the meeting, the two discussed several important issues concerning Lang’ata, one of which was the affordable housing project in Highrise ward. According to Jalang’o’s update on Twitter, the project is already underway and the contractor is on site. Additionally, an extra 50 million has been allocated to ensure the completion of the project.

Jalang’o’s meeting with the President was not just limited to the affordable housing project, as they also discussed the completion of the Langata TVET. This highlights the importance of vocational training in the area, as it provides individuals with valuable skills and knowledge that will help them secure employment in various industries.

The meeting at State House was also attended by a section of ODM MPs from the Nyanza region, including Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East, Independent), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo), and Tom Ojienda (Kisumu). This gathering of political leaders from the Nyanza region highlights the need for collaboration and cooperation between the government and local communities to bring about positive change and growth in the region.

In conclusion, the meeting between Jalang’o and President William Ruto at State House was an important step in addressing the needs of the Lang’ata community and ensuring that the affordable housing project and Langata TVET are completed. This is a positive development for the residents of Lang’ata and the Nyanza region as a whole.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019