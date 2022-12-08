Jeremiah Kioni Reveals Why Azimio Won’t Disrespect President William Ruto in their Rallies

Jubilee party secretary general Jeremiah Kioni has stated that the opposition camp will not disrespect President William Ruto in their planned rallies countrywide.

Speaking on Wednesday December 7 in an interview with Inooro TV, Kioni stated that the rallies will only be used to keep the Ruto government in check.

“We will not insult him (Ruto) as he did to Uhuru. We will give him respect as the President. If he calls us for talks, he will have to give a reason for his decision. However, we know he already ruled that out,” Kioni stated.

The secretary general also questioned Ruto’s plan for Grade Six students, demanding to know what would happen to the thousands of classrooms built across the country to house students.

The former Ndaragwa MP claimed that parents were left in the dark after the Basic Education Principal Secretary, Belio Kipsang, abolished boarding schools.

He also questioned Ruto’s Hustler Fund initiative, asking, “Where is the Ksh50 billion coming from to fund the Hustler Fund?”

“Is it from the government or individuals. Yes 100 days is not enough to transform the economy but that is what they asked for and I must hold them accountable,” he added.

Kioni also accused Ruto of subduing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) by pressuring some of its commissioners to resign before Chairperson Wafula Chebukati’s retirement in 2023.

He However denied that the four IEBC commissioners, led by former Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera, were allied with Azimio.

According to Kioni, the split in IEBC occurred due to Wafula Chebukati’s lack of clear leadership, which was allegedly used to rig out former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on August 9.

The four commissioners were suspended by President William Ruto on Friday December 2 over trying to subvert the will of the people.

Juliana Cherera and Justus Nyang’aya have so far resigned from the commision.

