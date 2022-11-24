Jitters in Kenya Kwanza Camp as Plot to Make Ruto Fallout with DP Gachagua is Revealed

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has claimed that some people close to President William Ruto are plotting for a fallout between him and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

The second-term governor made the claims days after he stated that the outcome of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) was a warning shot for Kenya Kwanza.

“When you hear noise, it is because there could be one or two people around the president who are trying to portray a wrong picture of his deputy,” Kahiga stated.

The county chief was outspoken in his criticism of the Kenya Kwanza outfit for failing to nominate a leader from Mount Kenya to the EALA, prompting Gachagua to intervene and reaffirm the coalition’s unity.

Gachagua denied any rift in the alliance, claiming that the region was firmly behind President Ruto.

Kahiga rallied Nyeri and the entire Mt Kenya region behind DP Gachagua’s economic transformation agenda.

“As we speak, Rigathi is in charge of the country because his boss is in Korea serving Kenya. Let us not take it for granted. To support the president we must make his deputy strong because you all know when a fire breaks out it mostly lands on number two in the office. So continue praying for him,” Kahiga remarked.

The second in command, on the other hand, blamed the media for creating a schism where none existed, claiming that what occurred in the August house had nothing to do with the President or himself.

