Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Jitters in Kenya Kwanza Camp as Plot to Make Ruto Fallout with DP Gachagua is Revealed

By

Published

images 17

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua

 

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has claimed that some people close to President William Ruto are plotting for a fallout between him and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

The second-term governor made the claims days after he stated that the outcome of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) was a warning shot for Kenya Kwanza.

“When you hear noise, it is because there could be one or two people around the president who are trying to portray a wrong picture of his deputy,” Kahiga stated.

The county chief was outspoken in his criticism of the Kenya Kwanza outfit for failing to nominate a leader from Mount Kenya to the EALA, prompting Gachagua to intervene and reaffirm the coalition’s unity.

Gachagua denied any rift in the alliance, claiming that the region was firmly behind President Ruto.

Kahiga rallied Nyeri and the entire Mt Kenya region behind DP Gachagua’s economic transformation agenda.

“As we speak, Rigathi is in charge of the country because his boss is in Korea serving Kenya. Let us not take it for granted. To support the president we must make his deputy strong because you all know when a fire breaks out it mostly lands on number two in the office. So continue praying for him,” Kahiga remarked.

The second in command, on the other hand, blamed the media for creating a schism where none existed, claiming that what occurred in the August house had nothing to do with the President or himself.

Also Read: Inside DP Rigathi Gachagua’s Plan to Replace Uhuru as Mt Kenya Kingpin

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019