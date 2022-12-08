Connect with us

Jitters in the Azimio Camp After Big Guns Missed the Kamukunji Rally 

Azimio leader Raila Odinga

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance camp has been hit by political tension after big names skipped the Wednesday December 7 Kamukunji rally.

While members of all Azimio partner parties were expected to attend the Kamukunji rally, the turnout demonstrated the coalition’s dissatisfaction with the rally call.

Among the notable big guns who did not attend the rally were Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, a key pillar of the Azimio coalition, and ODM deputy party leader Hassan Joho.

Others include; Nairobi Woman representative Esther Passaris, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi,  Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi, nominated MP Sabina Chege and EALA nominee Kanini Kega. 

Makadara member of parliament George Aladwa has protested that some politicians decided to take Azimio leader Raila Odinga for granted when he needed them the most.

Aladwa who is the chairperson of the ODM county chairpersons forum, insisted that Azimio members, particularly orange party bigwigs, must lead from the front rather than ducking.

“There is no way people can forsake Raila at his hour of most need, it was sad that those who have been looking for him for endorsements could not attend the rally,” he said.

“We received a lot of apologies from so many leaders who claimed that they had prior engagements. I suspect that they are fearing showing up because they are quietly working with Ruto’s government.” he added. 

According to reports, the absentee leaders began sending apologies on Tuesday evening, citing ‘prior engagements.’

They were supposed to meet at a city hotel and then travel together to Kamkunji by 11 a.m., but only a few showed up.

Notably, all governors elected on Azimio partner party tickets, including ODM, did not attend the rally on Wednesday, despite reports that they had been invited.

Also Read: Senator Cherargei Terms the Azimio Kamukunji Rally as Hot Air

