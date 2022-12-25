Joe Mucheru Speaks On Regretting His Support For Azimio Leader Raila Odinga 

Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has stated that he has no regrets over his support for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga in the August 9 presidential election.

Mucheru stated on the Weekend segment of Citizen Television that his support was a kind of loyalty to his boss Uhuru Kenyatta.

“No, I would not regret it at all. At a personal level, I was appointed to this government by President Uhuru Kenyatta and it would be the highest point of betrayal if I actually don’t support him,” he said.

Mucheru stated that he supported Uhuru’s choice to endorse Raila not because he wanted to, but because he trusted his judgment.

“The things we did, the plans we had and all the things that he wanted were actually good for the country and as the Minister for information, I knew that,”

“If people decide that’s not what they want then you move with what people say. So I have no regrets about my stand and my position,” Mucheru Stated.

The former CS stated that he owes a lot to President Kenyatta since he loves this country and has done a lot for it.

He said that he could tell by the several things they were doing that he wanted things to change for the better.

“So I don’t have any regrets as far as that is concerned, I am very okay with the position I took. I have not changed my position,” he said.

“We have a country that we need to see develop, that we need to grow and so we wish the government that Kenyans have chosen all the best,” he added.

