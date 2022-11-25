Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

John Mbadi Reveals Why He Will No Longer Follow Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s Political Advice 

By

Published

a2cb070db0e41268

Photo of ODM Leader Raila Odinga with John Mbadi. Image Courtesy.

Nominated Member of Parliament John Mbadi has come out to say that he will no longer be following political advice from ODM leader Raila Odinga. 

Speaking in Suba South Constituency, the ODM Chairman categorically stated that, as much as he respects his party leader, he will not follow his political advice to abandon his gubernatorial ambitions again.

He stated that he will only listen to the electorates, who have the constitutional authority to determine whether or not he is fit to hold the office.

“In the last election, my heart had decided that I would be the governor, but Raila blocked me in the middle. And that is the last time he’s blocking me. I really respect him, but in 2027, no matter what he says, you are the ones who will stop me,” John Mbadi said. 

Mbadi went on to say that, given his current standing in Kenyan politics, he is qualified to run for president, Deputy president, governor, senator, and Suba MP.

He further stated that the Azimio camp is currently watching how their opponents are behaving in the political arena before taking the next decisive step.

“I can vie for all the remaining seats. Be it the president, deputy president, governor, senator and Suba MP, I want. Those are five seats. But this is not the time. Let us observe and see how these people are behaving on the field,” the ODM national chairman added.

This is the second ODM politician to announce his intention to launch his own political career ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya earlier this week told the former Prime Minister to forget his support if he runs for president again in 2027.

“I am offering myself to lead our people’s unity drive. I am done with Raila, and even if he badmouths me, God forbid, he knows he will not be forgiven,” Oparanya said.

Also Read: Wycliffe Oparanya Dumps Raila, Reveals Why He Will Never Support Him Again 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019